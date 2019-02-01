Credit Suisse Group Lowers GameStop (GME) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded GameStop from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 428,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,711. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. GameStop has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 135,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after acquiring an additional 176,410 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

