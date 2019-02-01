Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (G) a €14.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.80 ($18.37) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.58 ($19.28).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

