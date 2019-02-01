Crane (CR) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

Crane (NYSE:CR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 98.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.51.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 9,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.62 per share, with a total value of $36,248.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 326,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 765.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 299,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 264,546 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 734.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 222,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,875,000 after buying an additional 195,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 132,354 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

