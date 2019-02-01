CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several brokerages have commented on CPL. ValuEngine raised CPFL Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CPFL Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get CPFL Energia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CPFL Energia during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPFL Energia during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CPFL Energia by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CPFL Energia (CPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.26” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cpfl-energia-cpl-hits-new-1-year-high-at-17-26.html.

CPFL Energia Company Profile (NYSE:CPL)

CPFL Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.