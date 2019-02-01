Countinghouse (CHT) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Countinghouse has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,733.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Countinghouse token can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00047941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.10587206 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000904 BTC.

About Countinghouse

Countinghouse is a token. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd . Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

