Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Decreased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,586,376,000 after buying an additional 919,651 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,618,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,494,171,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,223,000 after buying an additional 1,064,167 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $214.63 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.79 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

