Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRVS. ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,202 shares of company stock worth $316,992. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 97,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 677,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.