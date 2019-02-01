CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 394,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 206,099 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 886,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 886,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,523. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,083 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,515.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 478,500 shares of company stock worth $658,730.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cormedix-inc-crmd-shares-bought-by-wealthstreet-investment-advisors-llc.html.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.