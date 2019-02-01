CorMedix (CRMD) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.88. 2,045,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,882,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRMD shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 371,166 shares in the company, valued at $482,515.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 288,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,848.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 478,500 shares of company stock worth $658,730 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 109.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 394,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 886,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 886,894 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cormedix-crmd-trading-5-6-higher.html.

CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.