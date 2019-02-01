CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Position Lifted by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $473,524 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $98.79 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

