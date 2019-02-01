Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) traded down 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $10.03. 6,127,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 1,983,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $475,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 317,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,564 and have sold 310,115 shares valued at $5,853,126. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,745,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8,942.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 112,669 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,832,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 712,878 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

