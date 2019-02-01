Contrasting Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) & Its Competitors

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is one of 52 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Office Properties Income Trust to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust Competitors 231 545 719 28 2.36

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $316.53 million $12.09 million 3.96 Office Properties Income Trust Competitors $1.36 billion $337.27 million 28.10

Office Properties Income Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 4.14% 0.64% 0.23% Office Properties Income Trust Competitors 27.70% 3.92% 1.12%

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 53.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust rivals beat Office Properties Income Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and maintaining properties. It operates through thefollowing business segments: Investment in Real Estate, Investment in SIR, and Corporate. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

