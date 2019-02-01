Contrasting Northern Trust (NTRS) and Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Pinnacle Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.66 billion 2.94 $1.56 billion $6.73 13.14 Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.64 $2.29 million N/A N/A

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Northern Trust pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northern Trust and Pinnacle Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 2 8 7 0 2.29 Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $111.11, suggesting a potential upside of 25.61%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 23.37% 16.62% 1.19% Pinnacle Bancshares 25.28% 9.71% 1.12%

Summary

Northern Trust beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

