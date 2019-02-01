Contrasting NASB Financial (NASB) & Logansport Financial (LOGN)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Logansport Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $29.13 million N/A N/A Logansport Financial $7.86 million 3.04 $1.99 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logansport Financial.

Volatility & Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Logansport Financial 27.67% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NASB Financial and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

