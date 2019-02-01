Contrasting Cornerworld (CWRL) & Performant Financial (PFMT)

Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerworld and Performant Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial -1.49% -17.82% -10.11%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cornerworld and Performant Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A Performant Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performant Financial has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.32%. Given Performant Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performant Financial is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Performant Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Performant Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cornerworld has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cornerworld and Performant Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Financial $132.05 million 0.85 -$12.72 million ($0.19) -11.21

Cornerworld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Financial.

Summary

Cornerworld beats Performant Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cornerworld Company Profile

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry, serving guaranty agencies, the Department of Education, and private financial institutions; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs. It also provides audit and recovery services related to improper payments in the healthcare market; and recovery and risk management advisory services to the Department of the Treasury and various financial institutions, as well as to several federal, state, and municipal tax authorities. In addition, the company offers services from post-and pre-payment audit of healthcare claims to detection of fraud, waste and abuse of healthcare claims, to coordination of benefits and pharmacy fraud detection. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

