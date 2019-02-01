Consort Medical (CSRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Consort Medical to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of Consort Medical stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 940 ($12.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,005. Consort Medical has a 12 month low of GBX 976.09 ($12.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Consort Medical Company Profile

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

