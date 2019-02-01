CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on February 15th

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

