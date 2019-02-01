Conning Inc. Sells 810 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.38.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $735,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,466.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $923,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 511,003 shares of company stock valued at $69,596,474. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $102.37 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Conning Inc. Sells 810 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/conning-inc-sells-810-shares-of-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.