Conning Inc. Has $731,000 Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in HCP in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in HCP by 87.7% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCP in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HCP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HCP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 82,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $2,435,519.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCP opened at $31.54 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.90%.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

