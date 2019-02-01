Conning Inc. Has $635,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,851 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,480 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,814,000 after buying an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Applied Materials by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,332,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,811,000 after buying an additional 549,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $39.08 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

