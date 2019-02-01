Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 15,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 395,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNAT shares. ValuEngine lowered Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

