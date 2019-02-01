Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Short Interest Up 21.0% in January

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,501,777 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 11,988,703 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,285,166 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CAG opened at $21.64 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after purchasing an additional 362,347 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 89,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

