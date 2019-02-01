Comparing Xencor (XNCR) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xencor and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $35.71 million 56.85 -$48.92 million ($1.05) -34.38 Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Citius Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xencor.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor N/A -13.69% -11.76% Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.71% -45.81%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xencor and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 0 1 6 0 2.86 Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xencor currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,045.83%. Given Citius Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xencor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Xencor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Xencor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xencor beats Citius Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug, that in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and AMG424, a bispecific CD38 x CD3 preclinical candidate for various myeloma. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, and XmAb23104, which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific and other Fc engineered antibody drug candidates using its proprietary XmAb technologies and drug candidates, as well as MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; license agreement with Amgen Inc. to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc.was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

