Comparing Quest Resource (QRHC) and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.8% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -4.07% -5.74% -4.22% MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH -57.21% -32.54% -21.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $138.35 million 0.17 -$5.82 million ($0.38) -4.03 MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH $48.28 million 1.00 -$21.06 million N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Resource and MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.44%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH.

Summary

Quest Resource beats MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. Further, it provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Quest Resource Holding Corporation serves big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; manufacturing plants; residential and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems, which are used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment is also involved in the sale of other seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and used equipment from its lease pool. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.