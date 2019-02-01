Comparing Highpower International (HPJ) and Ultralife (ULBI)

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Highpower International alerts:

10.6% of Highpower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Highpower International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Highpower International has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highpower International and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International $244.17 million 0.18 $16.77 million N/A N/A Ultralife $85.53 million 1.49 $7.64 million N/A N/A

Highpower International has higher revenue and earnings than Ultralife.

Profitability

This table compares Highpower International and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International 4.41% 19.02% 5.33% Ultralife 10.12% 8.55% 7.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Highpower International and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ultralife beats Highpower International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highpower International Company Profile

Highpower International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in the research, design, production, and sale of battery packs and systems, and lithium batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric toys, power tools, portable computers and other electronics, medical devices, and other consumer products. It serves in Mainland China, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. The segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Highpower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highpower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.