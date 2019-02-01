Comparing FRP (FRPH) and Optibase (OBAS)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 376.58% 1.39% 0.96% Optibase -14.97% -3.24% -0.98%

FRP has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FRP and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRP and Optibase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $43.19 million 11.83 $41.75 million N/A N/A Optibase $16.59 million 3.04 -$1.12 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of FRP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FRP beats Optibase on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The RiverFront on the Anacostia segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

