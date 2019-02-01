Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Shares Gap Up to $11.82

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.82. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 95004 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $967.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,511,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 15,739,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 731,300 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 457,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 770,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 421,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

