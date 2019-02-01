CommVault Systems (CVLT) PT Raised to $69.00 at Lake Street Capital

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.19. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $184.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO N Robert Hammer sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $10,319,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,799,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,490,232.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 654,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

