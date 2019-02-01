Community Bank N.A. Has $70,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 103,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 938,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

