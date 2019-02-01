Community Bank N.A. Has $195,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Nutrien by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Nutrien stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

