Commercial National Financial (CEFC) & Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Financial Comparison

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Macatawa Bank pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.24 million 2.21 $4.50 million N/A N/A Macatawa Bank $86.54 million 3.84 $26.38 million $0.78 12.51

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial National Financial and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Macatawa Bank 0 2 0 1 2.67

Macatawa Bank has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.75%. Given Macatawa Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macatawa Bank is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 21.20% N/A N/A Macatawa Bank 30.48% 14.68% 1.40%

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 13 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.