Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Reduced by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 66,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 84,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $282,837.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,353 shares of company stock worth $661,540. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $42.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

