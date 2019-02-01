Columbia Financial (CLBK) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.94%.

NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.32. 7,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLBK. Compass Point downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Henry Kuiken acquired 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 9,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $141,557.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,567 shares of company stock worth $302,340.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

