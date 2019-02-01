Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Stake Lifted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $287,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

COLL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $532.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.52. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 485.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,210.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,500. Company insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

