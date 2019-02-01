Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Holdings Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,825 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

