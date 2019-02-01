Colefax Group (CFX) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX) in a report released on Tuesday.

LON CFX remained flat at $GBX 530 ($6.93) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657. Colefax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 423.50 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

