Coin Lion (LION) Achieves Market Cap of $316,827.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Coin Lion has a market cap of $316,827.00 and approximately $689.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.01856892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00190104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00201683 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

