Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Position Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,208 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,570,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 577,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 571,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 26,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,040,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 1,176,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 0.42. Coeur Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

