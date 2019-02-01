CoBiz Financial (COBZ) versus National Bank (NBHC) Critical Review

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoBiz Financial and National Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoBiz Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Bank $292.17 million 3.37 $61.45 million $2.16 14.80

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CoBiz Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoBiz Financial and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoBiz Financial N/A N/A N/A National Bank 21.03% 10.14% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CoBiz Financial and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoBiz Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00 National Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25

CoBiz Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential downside of 17.01%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than CoBiz Financial.

Dividends

CoBiz Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. National Bank pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoBiz Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and National Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

National Bank beats CoBiz Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products. The Fee-Based Lines segment provides investment advisory and insurance brokerage services; investment management advisory services to individuals, families, and businesses; and property and casualty, and employee benefit group insurance broker agency services to small- to mid-sized employers, commercial enterprises, and individual lines to their owners. CoBiz Financial Inc. operates 11 locations, including 7 in the Denver metropolitan area, as well as one each in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Vail located in Colorado under the Colorado Business Bank name; and 4 locations serving the Phoenix metropolitan area and the surrounding area of Maricopa County in Arizona under the Arizona Business Bank name. The company was formerly known as CoBiz Inc. and changed its name to CoBiz Financial Inc. in May 2007. CoBiz Financial Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

