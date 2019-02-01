Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,383,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 116,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $112,682,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cobblestone-capital-advisors-llc-ny-reduces-position-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.