CNX Resources (CNX) Issues Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.39, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $435.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.26 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 238,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,232,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after buying an additional 103,196 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 585,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 300,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 799,145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 356,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/cnx-resources-cnx-issues-earnings-results.html.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.