CNX Resources (CNX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 11,408,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,697. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $1,195,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

