CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Holdings Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CNH Industrial worth $57,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. OTR Global upgraded CNH Industrial to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. CNH Industrial NV has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

