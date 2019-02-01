CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.58.

In other news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $25,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

