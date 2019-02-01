CMS Energy (CMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $2.47-2.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,529. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.58.

In other news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $25,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

