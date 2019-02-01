Cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CLD)

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Cloud has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloud has a total market cap of $0.00 and $200.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.85 or 0.10851357 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000903 BTC.

About Cloud

Cloud (CLD) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cloud is cloudwith.me . Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cloud

