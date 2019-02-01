CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A (CLPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

CLPR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 28,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,088. CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A by 671.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.