Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

NYSE CLF opened at $10.71 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

