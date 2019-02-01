Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH) Declares GBX 0.14 Dividend

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CSH opened at GBX 103.10 ($1.35) on Friday. Civitas Social Housing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49).

In other news, insider Michael Wrobel purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,024.30).

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

