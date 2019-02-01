City (CHCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCO. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of City in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of CHCO opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. City has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. City had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in City by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in City in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

